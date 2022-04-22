Edward R. Ryan

Edward Ralph Ryan, age 80, of Chaska, MN, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at his home.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12 Noon with visitation starting at 10:00 AM at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, MN.

Ed was born July 11, 1941 in Plainview, MN, to Ralph and Eileen (Mahoney) Ryan, one of 8 children. Ed has been a resident of Chaska since 1970 and a 53-year member of the Chaska American Legion. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force where he was a golden glove boxer. He absolutely loved people, his family, friends, Johnny Cash, betting the ponies, was proud of his Irish Heritage and was an avid sports fan (Vikings, Twins and golf).

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marilyn (2002), brothers, John Ryan, Jim (Judy) Ryan, sister-in-law, Donna Ryan.

Survivors include his very special friend, Nancy Stroth of Chaska; siblings, Larry Ryan of Plainview, Donna (Al) Sprick of Lake City, Mary (Bruce) Hurd of Cape Coral, FL, Marilyn (Mark) Yule of Gordon, WI, Darlene (Terry) Lind of Elsworth, WI; sister-in-law, Joan Ryan of Rochester; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN. www.bertasfh.com