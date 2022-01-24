Edward T. Krenik was born on June 2, 1940 in St. Peter, MN to Edward J. & Agnes Krenik. Ed passed away at home on January 22, 2022 with his loving wife, Hanna, by his side.

Ed grew up in Le Center, MN. He went to St. Mary’s Parochial School and graduated from Le Center McKinley High School where he excelled in multiple sports. After high school he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany. He served 3 years where he met his wife, Hanna. They fell in love and were happily married for 60 years.

Ed was employed at the Le Sueur Creamery for 11 years, then moved to Plainview, MN in 1973 where he worked at Plainview Milk Products as the Chief Boilerman. In 1986, he started work at the Plainview School where he was the Head Custodian until he retired. Ed and Hanna enjoyed trips to Germany visiting family and friends whenever they could. They made many trips in the U.S. when friends from Germany were visiting. Big Ed’s happy place was at the family cabin on Shoal Lake in Wisconsin. Ed enjoyed playing baseball and softball in his earlier years. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially his kid’s and grandkid’s games.

Ed is survived by his wife, Hanna; his four children, Dr. Karen Krenik of Eden Prairie, Edward D. Krenik of Alexandria, VA, Tony and Pam Krenik of Elba, and Tricia and Chad Hanson of Rochester; and his eight grandchildren, Hanna and Krista Hoch, Piper and Jade Krenik, Cleo and Rachel Hanson, and Edward (Kingston) and Russi Krenik; brothers Norby (Teresa) Krenik of Le Center and Gordy (Kathy) Krenik of Brooklyn Park; sister Margaret Traxler of Le Center and sister-in-law Mary Krenik of Mankato, sister-in-law Margarete (Art) Porter of Okmulgee, OK, brother-in-law Ernst Müller of Altenmittlau, Germany; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard, Johnny, and Danny, sister Delores, brothers-in-law Bob Hruby and Charles Traxler; sisters-in-law Mary Krenik, Gayle Krenik and Karin Müller.

Funeral mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Catholic Church of St. Joachim in Plainview. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place at Schad and Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview, MN from 4-7pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022 and one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting the family with arrangements.