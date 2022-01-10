Edward Tesmer, 96, of Lake City and formerly of rural Millville, passed away on Friday evening, January 7, 2022, at his home at The Elysian Senior Home in Lake City. He was born June 15, 1925, in Millville to Ernest and Louise (Kreuger) Tesmer. He grew up in the Millville area and attended Wabasha County District #24 school. On October 2, 1949, he married the love of his life Lorraine Hoffman in Potsdam.

The Tesmer’s lived in rural Millville where they farmed and raised their family. Ed actively farmed and had cattle until the age of 94. He especially enjoyed farming and having his cattle, cats, his John Deere equipment. Ed loved to go snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, and going to Treasure Island. His greatest love was spending time with his family. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake City for 70 years.

Ed is survived by his children, Donna Golembeski of Huntington Beach, CA, David (Kitty) Tesmer of Zumbro Falls, and Randy Tesmer of Millville; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a sister, Wanda Ottoson of Red Wing. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Susan, granddaughter, Mary Tesmer, brothers, Alfred, Allen, Carl, Walter, George, Lawrence, twin brother Ernest, Louis, and Russell, a sister, Hazel.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, at the Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Scott Fiege officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Millville Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday until the time of service at the funeral home.

