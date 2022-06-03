Edward Thomas Hacker, Jr. 62 of Orrs Island, Maine passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22 while being embraced by his daughter and sister at Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire.

Tom was born on January 27, 1960 in Portland, Maine to Edward Thomas and Martha (Linscott) Hacker. Tom was also raised by his step-mother, Mary (Rand) Hacker. Tom grew up in Yarmouth, Maine. Tom moved to Rochester, Minnesota and married the love of his life, Brenda Matheson, on January 17, 1984. Tom worked his way up through the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, earning his Master of Pipefitting degree. Tom was always inventing something and was affectionately known by friends as Hack-Man. Tom enjoyed taking his kids to concerts, family boat trips to the Mississippi, and vacationing on Orrs Island, Maine.

As his kidney disease advanced, he fulfilled his dream of living at his family’s cottage. He spent the rest of his life making island friends, tinkering on his lobster boat, swimming, and watching the sunrise over the Atlantic ocean. The highlights of his year were visits from his wife, children and grandchildren. Tom will be remembered for being larger than life, and we will miss his big hugs and whiskery kisses.

He is survived by his wife Brenda Hacker, son Edward (Kaisa) Hacker, daughter Laura (Matt) Larrison, sister Susanne (Mark) Kibler, sister Jo Anne (Ron) Barker, brother Bob (Barbara) O’Donnell, sister-in-law Becky (Larry) Gobin, brother-in-law Dan (Sylvia) Matheson, six grandchildren: Beverly, Barrington, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, Elijah and Abigail, as well as nieces, nephews, and many dear family and friends.

There will be a celebration service in Rochester, MN at Calvary Chapel, 814 11th Ave NE

Rochester, MN 55906 on Wednesday, June 15 at 2pm. There will be a private gathering in Maine in July to celebrate Tom’s life. The family will scatter Tom’s ashes in the ocean in front of his cottage, as was his wish.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Laura Larrison, 2460 Highview Lane SW, Rochester, MN 55902 or Venmo @Laura-Larri. Contributions will be used to erect a flagpole and memorial plaque at the Hacker cottage in his honor. Thank you to the staff at Portsmouth Regional Hospital for taking care of Tom with great expertise, compassion and dignity.