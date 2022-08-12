Edwin L. Carr

Edwin Lee Carr passed away peacefully at Spring Valley Living on August 10, 2022.

He was born October 23, 1934 to Glenn and Reathel (Roberts) Carr in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Edwin married Evelyn Engel on December 21, 1956 in Stewartville, MN at the Stewartville Methodist Church and was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Spring Valley, MN.

He was the owner and operator of Carr Construction Company of heavy equipment.

Edwin is survived by his wife Evelyn of Spring Valley, children Randy, Linda, Cheryl (Randy) Nagel all of Spring Valley, and Rick (Jackie) of Austin, MN, 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, brothers Glenn Jr., Allen and Melvin.

He was preceded in death by 2 sisters and his parents.

There will be a private family graveside service with Pastor Mark Woodward officiating.

The family would like to thank Spring Valley Living and Heartland Hospice for taking excellent care of Edwin.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com