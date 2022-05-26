Edwin Wilcox

Edwin (Ed) Marshall Wilcox died peacefully in his sleep early on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Howard Lake, Minnesota.

Ed was born on August 3, 1949, to Robert and Margaret Wilcox in Mauston, Wisconsin. Ed and younger brother Leo grew up in Elroy, Wisconsin and then moved to Rochester, Minnesota in 1959. Ed graduated from John Marshall High School in 1967. In 1969 Ed was drafted into the Army, training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Ed was deployed to Augsburg, Germany to serve as a radio and communication technician. After two years, Ed was transferred to the United States and after return to civilian life, Ed worked at Riteway Radio TV, Pace Electronics, and then had a long career with Koskovich Company working with truss saws. Ed was proud of his time in the service and deeply respectful of all those who gave time in service to their country.

Ed could, and would, modify anything. He enjoyed the hunt of shopping to find just the right thing, only to bring it home and proceed to modify it to make it even better for his needs. Throughout his life Ed also loved all things radio, vehicle, and train-related. He collected, repaired, and tinkered with all of the above. Photography also interested Ed, and he especially liked following steam trains to photograph them. Ed loved his home and spending time there with his wife Jeanne and their cats. Later in life, Ed enjoyed his grandchildren, talking trains, roasting marshmallows, and watching movies with them.

Ed is survived by his wife, Jeanne Wilcox; step-daughter Katie Koch (Paul); grandchildren Martin, Maria, Beatrice, and Friedrich Koch; brother Leo Wilcox (Margaret Kathryn); nephews Robert Wilcox, Daniel Wilcox (Ayla), and Joseph Wilcox. He is also survived by dear friend Nick Alexakis (Joanne), with whom he shared every stage of life and a friendship like no other. Ed was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Margaret (Berhausen) Wilcox.

Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, Minnesota. The family will hold a graveside service this summer.