Eileen G. Lyke

Published January 28, 2022 01:23 PM
Eileen G. Lyke, 87, of Dodge Center, MN passed away January 26, 2022 at Fairview Care Center, Dodge Center.

Eileen was born on March 28, 1934 to Bennett and Marian Smith. On June 1, 1953, she married Erwin Lyke. They farmed for 27 years before moving into Dodge Center, MN. She then worked for Gauerke’s Variety Store.

Eileen is survived by her children Katherine Lyke (Jeff Miller) and Darvin (Rachael) Lyke, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin, her parents and grandson Benjamin Langworthy.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 4, at Dibble Funeral Chapel, 213 W. Main St, Kasson, MN with Roger Langworthy officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Spring at Riverside Cemetery, Dodge Center, MN.

Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Kasson is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.

