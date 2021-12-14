SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

Eileen M. Johnson

61b8a9495b723775e103069e.jpg
Published December 14, 2021 01:55 PM
Share

Eileen Marie Johnson nee Anderson, passed away on 12/1/2021, age 89. Preceded in death by husband, William Bradford Johnson; parents, Elmer and Minnie Anderson; cousin, Patricia Anderson. Survived by children, Tim (Gennene) Johnson, and Ginny (Tom) Johnson; grandchildren, Joe and Chloe; brothers, Alan (Nadine) Anderson and David (Verla Jean) Anderson; cousins, Janice (Roy) Christopherson, Arthur (Joann) Anderson and Jean (Gary) Larson, and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Eileen was a quiet adventurer and a reader of everything. She will be missed. Memorial services will be held in the spring of 2022. Arrangements by Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel. Memorials to a charity/organization of the donor’s choice.

Modulist Image

Most Recent
Doreen Kerrigan
January 05, 2022 04:33 PM
61d60d561a90f875b5e20764.jpg
Elonn Harman
January 05, 2022 03:51 PM
Screen Shot 2022-01-05 at 3.16.01 PM.png
Gerald "Jerry" Dubin
January 05, 2022 03:23 PM
Lynn Cliff
January 05, 2022 12:36 PM
Thomas M Duerre
January 05, 2022 09:42 AM
Dorothy Greseth
January 04, 2022 04:18 PM