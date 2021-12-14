Eileen M. Johnson

Eileen Marie Johnson nee Anderson, passed away on 12/1/2021, age 89. Preceded in death by husband, William Bradford Johnson; parents, Elmer and Minnie Anderson; cousin, Patricia Anderson. Survived by children, Tim (Gennene) Johnson, and Ginny (Tom) Johnson; grandchildren, Joe and Chloe; brothers, Alan (Nadine) Anderson and David (Verla Jean) Anderson; cousins, Janice (Roy) Christopherson, Arthur (Joann) Anderson and Jean (Gary) Larson, and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Eileen was a quiet adventurer and a reader of everything. She will be missed. Memorial services will be held in the spring of 2022. Arrangements by Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel. Memorials to a charity/organization of the donor’s choice.