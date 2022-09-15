Eileen M. Kryzer

Age 95 of Winona

Loving Mom, Grandma & Great-Grandma, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 13, 2022 in Chisago City. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph; sons, David, Richard; daughter-in-law, Mary; grandson, Ryan; siblings, Raymond Haun, Harold Haun, Florence Moore. Survived by sons, Bruce (Lorena), Tom (Lori); daughters-in-law, Molly, Moira (Don) Scupion; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; several nieces & nephews. Eileen was born on December 29, 1926 to George & Martha Haun in Winona. She graduated from Winona Senior High School. She married Joseph Kryzer on February 11, 1947. Eileen was a lifelong member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. She’ll be remembered as the life of the party and for her infectious laugh. The most important aspects of her life were faith, family & celebrations. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, September 20th with visitation beginning at 10 AM at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. All friends and family are welcome to attend the interment at 1 PM Wednesday, September 21st at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona. A special thank you to Parmly on the Lake for their devotion & care of Eileen for the past 10 years.