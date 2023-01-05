Elaine Bromelkamp

Elaine Teresa (Kuhl) Bromelkamp, 95, of Rochester, Minnesota (formerly of Dubuque, Iowa) passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Rochester, Minnesota.

Elaine was born on November 29, 1927, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Oswald B. and Emily (Welp) Kuhl. She was a graduate of Visitation Academy high school and Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa where she earned a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree with majors in Biology and Chemistry. She then studied at the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) in Kansas City which certified her to work as a Medical Technologist (MT).

She married Henry J. “Hank” Bromelkamp on May 10, 1952, and they raised a family of nine boys. All nine of their sons attended Lourdes High School in Rochester, MN.

Elaine’s Catholic faith was important to her and influenced how she lived her life. She was very active as a volunteer at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, St. Raphael’s, Rochester Serra Club, Teams of Our Lady, Guest House and the Lourdes High School Foundation. She was also a Cub Scout Den Leader. If having nine sons was not enough of an adventure, Elaine loved to travel. She made trips to Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Israel, France and Kenya as well as many of the National Parks in the United States.

She was an avid Minnesota Twins fan and watched most of the games on television. A highlight in one of her many visits to Spring training in Fort Myers, Florida was when Torii Hunter said hello to her and called her a “hot grandma”.

Surviving are her nine boys, Jeff and Chris, both of Rochester, MN, Peter (Sue) of Zumbrota, MN, Mike (Patty) of Mahtomedi, MN, Dan (Karen) of Maple Grove, MN, Henry (Jeff Nelson) and David (Kay) both of Minneapolis, MN, Tim of Stillwater, MN, and Patrick of Naples, FL. Seeing her twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren always brought her much joy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry J. “Hank” Bromelkamp, her parents Oswald and Emily Kuhl, her brother Merlyn Kuhl and her sister Mary (Kuhl) Baumhover.

The family would like to thank the staff at Madonna Towers for the care they provided to Elaine in the last several years and to the doctors and nurses at Saint Marys Hospital and Moments Hospice of Rochester.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered for Elaine Teresa Bromelkamp at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Rochester, Minnesota with the Rev. Gerald Mahon officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass. The burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Henry J. Bromelkamp Scholarship fund at the Lourdes Foundation (www.lourdesfoundation.org). Online condolences can be left for the family at www. mackenfuneralhome.com.