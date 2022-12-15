Elaine C. Eggler, age 99, of Stewartville, MN passed away on December 14, 2022 at the Stewartville Care Center.

Elaine Caroline (Thedens) Eggler was born on September 18, 1923 in Farmington Township, Olmsted County, MN the daughter of William and Marie (Siems) Thedens. She attended a rural school for 8 years, and graduated from Rochester High School. Elaine obtained her Bachelors of Science Degree from Winona State University in Elementary Education, Master of Science Degree in Counseling from Winona State University and Education Specialist Degree in Library Science from Mankato State University. She taught for District 35 in Olmsted County, the surrounding towns of Hammond, Mazeppa, and Stewartville, and Folwell School in Rochester. The last 20 years of her career she worked as an elementary librarian in numerous schools in Rochester.

Elaine was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and Sarah Circle in Stewartville, the Stewartville Historical Society, Zumbro Valley Sweet Adelines, Olmsted County 4-H Alumni, and Stewartville Lioness. She was a former leader in Olmsted County 4-H, volunteer at Quarry Hill Nature Center and Olmsted Community Hospital.

She enjoyed collecting antique pincushion dolls, sewing clothing for antique dolls, snowshoeing, bowling, dancing and reading.

Elaine married Mark Christenson on August 20, 1946, and they later divorced. On October 18, 1985 she married Casper Eggler.

She is preceded in death by her infant son; daughter, Jul Lea Ann Christenson Bailey; husband, Casper Eggler; sisters, Edith Abel, Joan DeYoung, and Joyce Rucker; half-sisters, Clara Stroth and Rule Coleman; and half-brothers Clayton and Ray Pfeiffer.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Jonathan Bailey and Jennifer Lawver; great grandchildren, William J. Bailey, Joseph Paulson, Christian Lawver and Emma Lawver

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church 400 5th Ave. NE, Stewartville, MN. Following the service will be a time of visitation and refreshments. A private inurnment will take at Oronoco Cemetery in Oronoco, MN. Memorials may be given to Quarry Hill Nature Center in memory of Elaine.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Eggler family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com