Elaine “Cookie” J. Jacobsen, 79, of Rosemount, MN (Formally of Rochester, MN), passed away August 19, 2023 at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Elaine was born on November 16, 1943, in Rochester, MN at St. Mary’s hospital to Walter and Sophie (Swenson) Schwanke.

She graduated from John Marshal High School and then attended beauty school to receive her cosmopolitan license. Elaine truly enjoyed doing hair and all of the conversations that went with it. On August 26, 1967 he married Chuck Jacobsen in Rochester. They lived on Lake Zumbro for 25 years and he enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, and snowmobiling. Upon retiring, Chuck and Elaine moved to Hayward, WI in 2001 and lived there until Chuck’s passing in 2015. Elaine moved back to Rochester to The Waters. She made so many new friends and got the nickname “Cookie” because she was always baking for people. Along with cooking, baking, and be outside, she also enjoyed the casino.

Most recently she moved in with her son and was enjoying sitting outside and spending time with her grand animals, as she called them, Lexie & Bella.

Survivors include one son, Troy Jacobsen of Rosemount, MN.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 PM on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes and also one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Jacobsen family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.