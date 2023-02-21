Elaine Dorothy Griffith

Elaine Griffith, Age 84 of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 10, 2023.

Elaine spent most of her years living with her family in Rochester, MN. She loved her home, arts and crafts, gardening, playing cards (bridge), watching TV, and cooking. She was very crafty, had a wonderful personality and loved humor right up until her final days. She also enjoyed music, singing, and was truly talented at sewing and knitting. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and her friends. Elaine was a truly loved mother, sister, and spouse and will be greatly missed.

Elaine is survived by her husband John Griffith; daughters, Debbie of Rochester, Heidi (Gary) Grecsek of Delray Beach FL; and Grandchildren, Johnny and Logan Grecsek. She also is survived by her sisters and brother; Shirly Ludwig, Joan Dargis, Tom Thompson, Marilyn Thompson, Ruth Woodward, Alice Mauszycki, Bonnie Normington, and Betty Flood.

There will be a small family service on Feb. 15th, 2023 at 3pm at the Del Lago Chapel at 131 S. Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL, 33460. In addition, there will be a burial in Racine, WI, in the coming weeks.

For condolences, please reach out to Heidi Grecsek and John Griffith at, 16350 Via Fontana, Delray Beach, FL, 33484. Or Debbie Griffith at, 535 Lowry CT NW, Rochester, MN 55901