Elaine E. Lee, age 99, a lifetime resident of Plainview, MN., died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview.

Born Elaine Elizabeth Lehnertz on March 27, 1923 in Plainview to Louis and Rose (Weiser) Lehnertz. She was a 1941 graduated of Plainview High School and a graduate of Winona State Teachers College. She taught in the elementary schools in Dodge Center, Zumbrota and Plainview. Elaine married Edmund D. Lee at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview on November 22, 1945. She retired from her long teaching career in June of 1985. She was a lifelong member of St. Joachim’s Catholic Church. She was a member of the AKK Retired Teachers Sorority and was named Teacher of the Year in 1983. A member of American Legion Auxiliary she held offices in the local teachers group, a member of Hillcrest Auxiliary holding the office of President for many years. She was a lector in the church and was a volunteer in the Nursing Home, Elementary School, church and Legion Auxiliary.

Jean is survived by a daughter Patricia (James) Bartolotta of Williamsburg, Virginia, a son Dennis (Phyllis) Lee of Dayton, Ohio, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter-in-law Joyce, three sisters and one brother.

Funeral mass will be Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joachim’s Catholic in Plainview with Msgr. Thomas Melvin officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joachim’s Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, one hour prior to the service at the church.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting with the arrangements.