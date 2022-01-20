Elaine Harriet Schmidt passed away peacefully at home on January 9, 2022 after living with dementia. for many years. Elaine was born on July 3, 1928 in Lanesboro, Mn. to Hartwell and Ella Sickle.

After graduating from Lanesboro High School in 1945 she attended Winona State Teachers College and subsequently taught second grade in the Spring Valley area for nine years.

In 1955 Elaine married Roland J. Schmidt and moved to Rochester and became a stay-at-home mom with her four children.

Later in life she enjoyed traveling and after Roland’s retirement they spent many winters in the desert southwest and Florida.

Elaine is survived by her husband of sixty six years and her sons Michael (Gail), Mark and Matt and brothers Howard (Lisa) and Charles; she was preceded in death by her daughter Monica and sisters Lylia and Betty.

The family would like to thank Season’s Hospice for their care, kindness and respect during Elaine’s illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made to a charity of their choice.

Macken Funeral Home will have a funeral at a later date.