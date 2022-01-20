SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

Elaine Harriet Schmidt

Published January 20, 2022 09:23 AM
Share

Elaine Harriet Schmidt passed away peacefully at home on January 9, 2022 after living with dementia. for many years.  Elaine was born on July 3, 1928 in Lanesboro, Mn. to Hartwell and Ella Sickle.

After graduating from Lanesboro High School in 1945 she attended Winona State Teachers College and subsequently taught second grade in the Spring Valley area for nine years.

In 1955 Elaine married Roland J. Schmidt and moved to Rochester and became a stay-at-home mom with her four children.

Later in life she enjoyed traveling and after Roland’s retirement they spent many winters in the desert southwest and Florida.

Elaine is survived by her husband of sixty six years and her sons Michael (Gail), Mark and Matt and brothers Howard (Lisa) and Charles; she was preceded in death by her daughter Monica and sisters Lylia and Betty.

The family would like to thank Season’s Hospice for their care, kindness and respect during Elaine’s illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made to a charity of their choice.

Macken Funeral Home will have a funeral at a later date.

Most Recent
61e97d2df5e8cd62530ed3f7.jpg
Delbert Towne
January 20, 2022 09:53 AM
61e97ac2f5e8cd62530ecf16.jpg
Robert James   “Bob” Fox
January 20, 2022 09:33 AM
61e9727879978175bec705ad.jpg
Gerald Waller
January 20, 2022 08:43 AM
61e7389879978175bec462c9.jpg
Evelyn Baker
January 19, 2022 04:43 PM
James Wagoner
January 19, 2022 04:23 PM
Sue Thiede
January 19, 2022 04:23 PM