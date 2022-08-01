Elaine I. Gittus

Elaine Gittus, age 87, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on July 29 at Madonna Summit in Byron, MN. Born September 4, 1934 to Carl and Gladys Schattschneider she grew up in Elgin, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Gary Schattschneider.

She was a beloved mother to three sons: Gregg (Karoline), Gary (Lori) and Steven and a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren: Ashley Pickett, Brittany Gittus, Steffany Gittus, Grant Gittus, Evan Gittus, Trevor Gittus and Jacob Gittus (Selena) and 3 great-grandchildren.

Elaine had many skills and worked for several companies including IBM, Schmidt-Goodman, Fredrick Sherry, and Boise Cascade. At one point she opened her own office product store in downtown Rochester.

Elaine was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and loved travel, puzzles and reading. She had a fun sense of humor and an infectious laugh that she shared family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday August 11 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation begins at 10 am and service at 11 am.

Memorials may be sent to Seasons Hospice seasonshospice.org.