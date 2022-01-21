Elaine Jacobson, age 83, of Kenyon, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at Madonna Towers in Rochester, MN. Elaine Quam was born November 26, 1938 in Cherry Grove Township to David and Mayme (Hjortaas) Quam. Elaine was baptized and confirmed at Lands Lutheran Church in Zumbrota.

She grew up in that area and graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1956. Elaine then attended Rochester Junior College. After college she worked for Olmsted County Social Services Department until her marriage. On October 26, 1974, Elaine was united in marriage to Olaf Jacobson at Lands Lutheran Church. After her marriage, she was very active in the Holden Lutheran Church. At Holden, she served on several committees, volunteered for quilting, the annual fundraising supper, Vocational Bible School and was a member of the Circle and the WELCA. For years, on Wednesdays, Elaine volunteered at the Kenyon Sunset Home assisting in recreational activities for the residents. She relished working on Word Search/Circle a Word books and enjoyed reading and keeping up with the news, weather, and sports.

Elaine is survived by her brother, LeRoy (Margaret) Quam; 6 nieces and her sister-in-law, Marcia Hansen. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Olaf.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29th, at Dale Lutheran Church, with Pastor Julie Rogness officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the church. Interment will be at Holden Lutheran Church Cemetery.

If so desired, memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.