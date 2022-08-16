Elaine JoAnn Distad, 92 of Wabasha, MN passed away Monday August 8, 2022 at Gunderson St. Elizabeth’s Care Center Wabasha, MN.

Elaine was born July 29, 1930 to Arvilla and John Warber; she grew up on the family farm outside of Chatfield, MN. She met her husband Nordean Distad in the spring of 1953 and they were married on Sept 5 of that year.

Elaine is survived by her son Tim, daughters Desiree, Tammy, Kim: Grandchildren Jesse, Josh (Ashley) , Hanah (Ryan) Fredricksen, Tamra (Randy) Hutton, Great Grandchildren: Tanner, Cody, Carter, Kayla, Evan, Mya, Brayden , Chase, Addy, and Sophia.

She was preceded in death her husband, Nordean, parents, Brother, Leland Sisters: Helen and Janice.

Elaine started her career at the Mayo Clinic downtown Rochester in the 1960’s and retired in 1992.She loved to travel, especially to the ocean and Lake Superior. Avid gardener, Adventurous soul, along with Dad and friends had a lot of UPNORTH adventures!

Elaine requested that her body be donated to Mayo Clinic for learning of the next generation of doctors. There will be a celebration of life for family in the near future for both Elaine and Nordean (he donated also)