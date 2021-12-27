Elaine Marjorie Goetz passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 22, 2021.

Elaine was born July, 29, 1938 in Rochester, MN to Henry and Marjorie (Hollenback) Hermanson. She graduated from Chatfield High School. On Dec. 7, 1958 she married the love of her life Lloyd A. Goetz.

Elaine had a contagious smile and fun-loving spirit.

She worked in retail. After the birth of her first grandson, she then started her favorite job and welcomed two more grandsons to love and spoil.

Elaine and her family enjoyed many fun weekends camping and fishing at Waterville, MN. Later Elaine, Lloyd and Diane enjoyed yearly trips to Branson and Yellowstone.

Another dream came true on Jan. 12, 2021 when her great-grandson, Henry was born. They made so many wonderful memories reading books, playing, and having many sweet conversations.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Rick) Rivers; grandsons, Brian (Mary Cor Bahian) and Kevin, Brad Moe, who was like a son; sisters, Carol (Dan) Thompson of Fairfax, MN and Sharon (Allen) Christianson of Harmony, MN. Elaine is deeply missed by her cat, Dan who never left her side and is still laying in her chair waiting for her return.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; grandson, Marc Rivers and brother, David Hermanson.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com