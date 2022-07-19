Elaine Noehl, 86, of Millville, MN. Passed peacefully at home on Sunday, July 10. 2022 after a long courageous battle with cancer,

Elaine Louisa (Nord) Noehl was born on December 30, 1935. On 11/198/54 she was married to Bartley A Noehl in Stewartville, MN, they were later divorced.

Elaine retired from Pace Dairy in Rochester. She enjoyed her family and playing Bingo.

Survivors include, 5 daughters, Victoria (Dale) Klein of Lake City, FL, Valorie (Craig) Tesmer of Millville, MM, Anna Storing of Plainview, MN, Cindy (Elmer) Gary of Plainview, and Sandra (Joseph) Ernst of Plainview. One son, Timothy Noehl of Millville MN. She has had 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. One sister, Patricia (Darwin) McKenzie of High Forest in rural Stewartville.

Elaine was preceded in death by her Parents, 4 brothers and 1 sister.

Elaine will be buried in High Forest Cemetery in rural Stewartville. A private Celebration of life will be held

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Elaine may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com