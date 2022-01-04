Elaine Ruth Kreter, 94, passed away Monday January 3, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus.

Elaine was born on March 3, 1927 to William and Eva Fieck in Rochester. She graduated from Rochester High School. Elaine married her high school sweetheart, Robert Kreter on July 6, 1945 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage, Iowa.

Elaine’s main focus was raising her two sons, Charlie and David. She enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, & gardening and could play a mean game of ping pong! Early on she clerked at Zeller’s in Rochester. In later years she cooked on occasion at Rochester Central Lutheran School where she also helped to paint on a volunteer basis.

Elaine was affectionately known as “Cheaty,” “Precious,” and “Jerry.” She could be found baking countless apple pies and Christmas goodies with her sisters. Her family never totally knew what was in the special casseroles that came out of “Jerry’s Kitchen.”

She had a very close bond with family and enjoyed the many trips with her husband Robert and son Charlie from seeing National Parks to Niagara Falls. Elaine also had great fun on outings with her sisters and niece Dee Marie Tyndale who planned a number of these adventures.

Elaine will be remembered as a compassionate, faith-filled devoted daughter, wife and overall family caregiver. She helped care for her father for 20 years after he had a stroke. Her strong faith also got her through the deaths of family members, especially her beloved husband Robert of almost 69 years and her son David, both of whom died after battling cancer for years. Elaine was a support to so many in their time of need.

She was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester where she regularly attended services until her health no longer permitted it. The family is grateful to visits from Pastors Robert Lentz and Joel Haak over the past years. She always looked forward to their visits as well as family and friends who might stop by.

Elaine was able to live a quality life at home until her recent hospitalization, primarily due to the wonderful care from her son Charlie.

She is survived by her son Charlie, daughter-in-law Renee Kreter, sister Barbara Hemker and brother Richard (Maxine) Fieck as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert and son David, brothers Howard (Nancy) Fieck and W. Calvin (Wanda) Fieck, sisters LaVonne (David) Sibley and Delores (Alan) Grossbach, brothers-in-law Marvin Hemker, Garfield (Ardys) Kreter, Paul (Marge) Kreter and sister-in-law Mildred (Calvin) Lubahn as well as nephews Dale Fieck, Dennis Fieck, Billy Grossbach, Max Sibley, Leigh Kreter and niece Darcy Schaefer.

The private family funeral service was held Friday, January 7th in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, Rochester with Pastor Joel Haak officiating. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Burial in Grandview Memorial Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to Rochester Central Lutheran School or Trinity Lutheran Church.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.