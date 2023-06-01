Elaine S. Peterson

Peterson, Elaine S.

Age 91, of Edina, passed away May 25, 2023. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Delia Schultz; brother, Don Schultz; and daughter, Jill Erickson.

She enjoyed road trips, visiting family and friends, bookkeeping, bridge group, golf, and bowling. Longtime member and volunteer at Mount Olivet Church. Known for her warmth, kind heart, and homemade meals. She raised her family with quiet strength and laughter. Dick and Elaine were devoted to each other.

Survived by husband of 65 years, Dick; son, Tom Peterson; daughter, Kristi (Peter) Johnson; and nine grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 8th at 11 AM at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Ave. So., Mpls. Visitation 1 hour prior. Memorials preferred to Mount Olivet Lutheran Church.

