Eldora F. Krueger

Eldora Krueger, 105, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester.

Eldora Frieda Grieve was born May 14, 1916, in Chatfield. She was baptized in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Chatfield and confirmed in 1930.

She was united in marriage to Lawrence Krueger in 1946.

In 1933 she graduated from Chatfield High School. She then attended Winona State University. She returned to Winona State and received her Associates Degree, and in 1959 she received her Bachelor of Science.

Eldora taught school for 40 years, that included #138, Pleasant Grove and Chatfield and last 25 years in Rochester Public Schools. In 1973, she was awarded the Valley Forge Freedom Metal.

She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Rochester. She belonged to National Retired Teachers and a Life member of M.E.A.

After she and her husband retired they spent 20 winters in AZ. Eldora enjoyed traveling, reading, cards, various crafts, and her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Charles (Ruth) Krueger; grandson, Cletis (Connie) Krueger; granddaughter, Lesley Schwarz; great-granddaughter, Sophie Schwarz. She is preceded in death by her husband and mother.

Private Funeral Service for Eldora will be 2 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at Riley Funeral Home, in Chatfield with Pastor Adam Koglin officiating. Public visitation will be one hour before services.

Memorials preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Rochester.

Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com.