Eleanor G. Staplekamp

Eleanor Staplekamp, 95, of Kasson passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester.

Eleanor was born on May 23, 1926 in Salem Township near Rock Dell to George and Ella Amundson. She attended country school in Salem Township and was graduated from Rochester High School in 1941.

On October 23, 1945 she married Clayton W. Staplekamp. They lived in Rochester, rural Byron, for 17 years and Stewartville for 24 years. They moved to Kasson in 1992.

Eleanor enjoyed gardening, caring for birds, reading, sewing, puzzles and her two rescue cats.

Survivors include her children Gary of Pagosa Spring, CO, Mary (Gale) Mount of Lake City, Dianne (Kirk) Leopard of Rochester and Carl (Kathy) of Pocatella, ID; five grandchildren, Kyle (Megan Traxler) Leopard, Anna (Chris Holter) Leopard, Heather (Bob) Foust, Adam (Sarah) Staplekamp, Carrie (Art) Bonn and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, son David, daughter-in-law Marla, brother Orville Amundson and sister Amanda Larsen.

There will be a private burial at Grandview Cemetery in Rochester.

Memorials are suggested to Safe Haven Pet Rescue, Rochester.

Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Kasson is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.