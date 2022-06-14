Eleanor W. Nygaard

Eleanor Wilma (Cutting) Nygaard, age 91, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 11, 2022 at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester, MN.

Elie was born September 11, 1930 in Rochester, MN the daughter of Charles and Magdalena (Kreutz) Cutting. She attended Millville Elementary School, was a 1948 graduate of Plainview High School and homecoming attendant in 1946. She earned her nursing degree at Kahler School of Nursing in 1951. Elie was united in marriage to Wayne Nygaard on June 8, 1952 in Millville, MN where they made Rochester their home since 1953.

Elie worked as a registered surgical nurse at the Methodist Hospital, supervisor of nursing in the surgical department at Rochester State Hospital for 26 years until it’s closing in 1981. She then worked at Assisi Heights in Rochester for 10 years and Olmsted Community Hospital Surgery.

Elie was a member of the Eden Garden Club, Methodist Kahler Alumni Association, Rochester Area Rug Hooking, and Quilt Sew_ciety. She was active with the Rochester Methodist Hospital Auxiliary, sewing stuffed animals and gowns for the children at the hospital. Elie was a member of Peace United Methodist Church and currently the Congregational Church UCC of Rochester.

Elie was compassionate, resilient, and always putting others first. She loved spending time with her family and hosted the most wonderful holidays where everyone was welcome. She learned at a young age the meaning of hard work and showed this in every aspect of her life. In her free time, she loved cooking, gardening, archery, downhill and water skiing, crafting, and rug hooking. Her determination in life led her to become a master in all of these activities where she racked up many accolades such as being chosen for the Rochester gardening tour. She truly was loved by all in her extraordinary life.

Elie is survived by her two daughters, Cindy (Jeff) Beech of Dover, MN and Jodi (Dave) Danielson of Rochester, MN; three grandchildren, Kristina (Jared) Danielson of Savage, MN, Nick Smith (fiancé, Julia Noeldner) of Crystal, MN, Jonathan Smith of Black Canyon City, AZ; great-grandson, Beckett Danielson; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Cutting of Millville; extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; two brothers, Ronald “Chuck” and Lloyd Cutting; a sister, Arlene Cutting; grandson, Michael Nygaard and granddaughter, Melissa Nygaard.

A Celebration of Elie’s life will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes and one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow at Ranfranz and Vine Remembrance and Reception Centre.

