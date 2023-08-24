Elijah Gunter

Born on January 24, 2004 and died on August 14, 2023 in Rochester, MN. Child of Jeff and Jenny Gunter in Eyota, MN. Sibling of Nathaniel, Nicholas, and Jocelyn. Graduated in 2022 from Century High School.

Eli was devoted to his family and friends, followed closely by his pets. He loved hiking and climbing and was a gifted photographer. His art was part of him as he always had a sketchbook in hand.

Memorials should be given to Christmas Anonymous with the memo “Eli’s Art Fund” as donations will buy art supplies for our community’s children.

A service celebrating Eli will be conducted by Pastor Amanda Larsen at Christ UMC on October 14 at 3 pm.