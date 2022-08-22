Elinor Graner

On August 19, 2022, God called one of his most faithful home to rest. Elinor “Ellie” Amelia (Arens) Graner was born on July 9, 1932, to Matt and Bess (Odell) Arens. She graduated from Kellogg High School in 1950. Ellie graduated from St. Mary’s Nursing School in Rochester, MN as an LPN. She practiced nursing in Long Beach, CA and Minneapolis, MN before getting married. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Graner on November 10, 1956, at St. Agnes Church in Kellogg, MN. In 1963 Bill and Ellie bought a farm outside of Kellogg, where Ellie resided until 2020. She then spent a short time at Green Prairie Care Center in Plainview, MN. Ellie was a devout member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Kellogg Legion Auxiliary, and Wabasha VFW Auxiliary.

Ellie will always be remembered for her generous heart, her unyielding faith in God, and her ability to make you feel loved and special. She also had a beautiful smile and the greatest laugh, which truly will be missed and never forgotten. It was a joy for her family, especially her grandchildren, who would do anything to make her laugh. Ellie had many talents, but anyone who knew her will say she was an amazing cook and baker. If you were lucky enough to have a piece of her chocolate cake with seven-minute frosting, her cinnamon rolls or her dinner rolls - Simply... THE BEST! Ellie’s other interest included canning, sewing, embroidery, quilting, traveling that included pilgrimages around the world, and praying the rosary.

Ellie is survived by seven children: Kevin (Diane), Joe, Paul, Debbie (Scott Wendt), Marie (Mike Stumpf), Val (Ted Carrels) and Theresa; sixteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Jan Arens, Charlotte Arens and Magdalene Graner; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, Michael; sons Thomas and Daniel; two infant granddaughters; four brothers, Odell “Buzz”, John Robert “Bob”, William “Bill”, Richard “Dick”, and one sister, Margaret Elizabeth “Becky” (Arens) Dittrich.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., August 25, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Kellogg with The Very Reverend Patrick Arens officiating. Interment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery, Kellogg.

Casket bearers will be Adam Graner, Allison Graner, Brian Graner, Nathan Stumpf, Matthew Stumpf, and Tiffany (Stumpf) Oeltjen.

Memorials can be directed to Mayo Clinic Hospice Program.

