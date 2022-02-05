Elizabeth “Betty” (Schellin) Browning, 97, passed away February 2, 2022 in Peoria, Arizona. She was born November 8, 1924 in Rochester, MN to William and Merle (Blanchard) Schellin. On October 21, 1945 she married her high school sweetheart, Ross Browning.

Betty was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and later Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester. Aside from being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Betty enjoyed time with friends, making people laugh, playing card games, and handing out chocolate kisses. She is remembered for her artistic talents, including making quilts, decorating faberge eggs, and helping to start the original Christmas Card Lane in N.W. Rochester.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Jolene Browning and Jena (Tom) Townsend; grandchildren Elizabeth “Libby” Comartin Rahn, Andrew “Ace” (Ellen) Browning, Ryan (Jennina) Townsend, and Sara (Aaron) Flick; great grandchildren Abigail and Summer Browning, Will, Sam, and Nick Rahn, and Micah and Zoey Townsend. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Ross, son Rande Browning, grandson Eddie Comartin IV, and sisters Dorothy Rush and Wilma Renning.