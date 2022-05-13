Elizabeth “Betty” (Schellin) Browning, 97, passed away February 2, 2022 in Peoria, Arizona. She was born November 8, 1924 in Rochester, MN to William and Merle (Blanchard) Schellin. On October 21, 1945 she married her highschool sweetheart, Ross Browning.

Growing up, Betty was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and later Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester. Aside from being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Betty enjoyed time with friends, making people laugh, playing card games, and handing out chocolate kisses. She is remembered for her artistic talents, including making quilts, decorating faberge eggs, and helping to start Christmas Card Lane in N.W. Rochester.

She is survived by two daughters, Jolene Browning and Jena (Tom) Townsend; grandchildren Elizabeth “Libby” Comartin Rahn, Andrew “Ace” (Ellen) Browning, Ryan (Jennina) Townsend, and Sara (Aaron) Flick; great-grandchildren Abigail and Summer Browning, Will, Sam, and Nick Rahn, and Micah and Zoey Townsend. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ross, son Rande Browning, grandson Eddie Comartin IV, and sisters Dorothy Rush and Wilma Renning.

Inurnment will take place, 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 21st, 2022, with family members, at Greenview Memorial Gardens in Rochester. A gathering of friends and family in celebration of her life will follow from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Ranfranz & Vine Reception Centre.