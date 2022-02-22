Ella Elaine Gommels, 92, died February 20, 2022 in Chatfield, MN.

She was born on May 18, 1929 in Viola Township, MN. Her parents were Fred and Murva Graskamp. She was the second of two sisters, Marilyn the youngest, and Esther (deceased) the eldest. They grew up on a farm east of Eyota.

Elaine graduated from Eyota High School and went on to earn her Master’s Degree in elementary education from Winona State University. Her early years of teaching were in one room school houses in the Eyota area and then eventually in the Rochester school district. Following her retirement from RPS, Elaine continued her teaching skills in the Sunday school program at Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church as well as volunteering at her grandchildren’s schools. She also volunteered for many years as a counselor at New Life Family Services.

On August 20, 1951, Ella Elaine Graskamp married Fredrick J. Gommels (deceased). They resided primarily in the Rochester area.

Elaine was a devout Christian and active member of Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church. She lived out her faith by her unending examples of love for her family, church, and friends. She was a great listener, giver, mother, and grandmother. Anyone who met her was touched by her kindness and care for others. She was highly respected and loved by many.

Elaine is survived by her sister, Marilyn; three children, Fred (Myrna), Ruthie, and Tom (Candace); grandchildren, Joshua, Jared, Brock (Amber), Marshall (Audrey), Brittany (Ben), Sophia, Isaac, and Ethan; great grandchildren, Caleb, Faith, Lexi, Ellie, Izzy, Brennan, Brielle, and Barrett; and great great grandchild, Ava Lynn.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church, 2810 40th Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorials are preferred to Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church or New Life Family Services.

