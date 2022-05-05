SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Ellsworth Heusinkveld

Published May 05, 2022 05:03 PM
March 3, 1934 - May 4, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ellsworth Heusinkveld, 88, Rochester, Minn., died Wednesday, May 4, in Rochester.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home in Kasson, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Monday, May 9, at Kasson United Methodist Church. Pastor Jacob Hanson will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.