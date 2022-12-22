Elmer E. Block

Elmer Emil Block was born December 21, 1934, to Ben and Amanda Block in Lewiston, MN. He was raised in Utica, MN, and graduated from St. Charles High School in 1953. Following graduation, he joined the Air Force where he served for four years. After leaving the Air Force, he married JoAnn Krenzke on September 26, 1959, and settled in Rochester, MN. He built a career at IBM as a talented designer and machinist in the development lab. He retired in 1991 but he wasn’t done yet!

In Elmer’s retired years he enjoyed operating his own business, E. Block Machining. He also took up many hobbies such as wood carving, building and flying model airplanes, and hatching Monarch butterflies from larvae he collected on milkweeds.

Elmer and JoAnn enjoyed spending the summers at their lake home in Cross Lake where they fished, boated, and Elmer taught the area kids about Monarch Butterflies which dubbed him the name “the Butterfly Man”. He was so good with kids.

Elmer is preceded in death by his parents, brother Albert (Beverly) Block, sisters Martha (Chalmer) Perry, Elsie (Louis) Heim, Minnie (Purdy) Wright, and Millie (Chuck) Richter. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn, son, Bernie Block, daughters, Stephanie (Terry) Hilleshiem and Katie Kozub, and grandchildren Alex Kozub and Claire Kozub. He is also survived by his brother, Ted (Muriel) Block, identical twin brother, Robert (Arlene) Block, sister Margaret Schumann as well as many nieces and nephews.

Elmer was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend to many and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service for Elmer will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11am in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. Nancy Wheeler Handlon officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com