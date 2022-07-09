Elmer Erickson

Elmer Dean Erickson, age 94, of Pine City died peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at home with his children Dennis and Sandra by his side.

The youngest of 8 children, Elmer was born in Ashland Township, Dodge County, on February 3, 1928 to Carl and Martha (Peterson) Erickson. He married Helen Hoppe on April 28, 1948 and moved to his family farm in rural Dodge Center where they resided for 70 years. He started his own business, Erickson Masonry, retiring after 40 years. They spent many winters in their home in McAllen, TX, with their “snowbird” friends from Dodge Center and across the country. He was a member of St. John Baptist De La Salle Church in Dodge Center.

Elmer had many interests. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing cards, golfing, dancing, and watching his favorite sports teams, the Twins and Vikings. Throughout his life, Elmer enjoyed expressing his creativity through the arts, including designing fireplaces and other masonry projects, building furniture, and creating interesting landscapes. Elmer appreciated every opportunity to use his creativity and imagination to solve complex problems. Elmer was gregarious and loved to entertain, test out new recipes, and cook for family and friends.

Elmer is survived by his children Sandra (David) Holland of Northfield, Dennis (Barbara) Erickson of Pine City; four grandchildren Heather (Robert) Ryden of Northfield, Hans (Holly) Holland of Janesville, Nathan (Anna Warnes) Erickson of Crete, NE, Lindsey (Tuyen Thieu) Erickson of Chaska; 10 great-grandchildren Samuel, Andrew and Grace Ryden, Jack and Madyn Holland, Gustav, Knut and Eva Erickson, Soren and Ella Thieu; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Martha Erickson; wife Helen Erickson; siblings Ada Mahnke, Andrew Erickson, Doris Vrieze, Deloris Rasmussen, Edwin Erickson, Roy Erickson, Stanley Erickson.

His family wishes to express their gratitude to St. Croix Hospice/North Branch for their guidance and wonderful care of him during the past few months.

Honoring Elmer’s wishes, his family will gather to celebrate his life at a later date.

Memorials may be designated to: St. Criox Hospice, West Concord Fire and Ambulance, St. John Baptist De La Salle Church in Dodge Center.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel

