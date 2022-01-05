Elonn Harman

Elonn Kay Harman, 71, of Rochester, passed away Saturday November 27, 2021, at her home. She was born November 2, 1950, in Red Wing, Minnesota to Donald and Jean (Benrud) Windhorst. She grew up in Zumbrota and graduated from Zumbrota High School in 1969. On December 5, 1980, she was united in marriage to Thomas Harman in Zumbrota.

Elonn and her husband enjoyed entertaining guests in their home. In 1989, she and Dr. Harman hosted a Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser at their home with celebrity Chef Charlie Trotter of Chicago and five of his restaurant staff. Elonn had a double lung transplantation in 2008 which enabled her to live the remainder of her life free of 6 hours daily respiratory therapy and was blessed with healthy lungs. Later in life, Elonn took immense pleasure in beading, making artistic, elegant, unique necklaces.

Elonn is survived by her husband, Dr. Thomas Harman; siblings, Dale Windhorst, Chippewa Falls, WI, his wife Mary and their sons, Cole, and Shaun; her sister Ms. Adene Windhorst of Aptos, California, and Elonn’s stepchildren, Jennifer Jill Harman, and Eric Thomas Harman. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A special thanks goes out to all the volunteers in the Zumbrota area that assisted over the years with the manual respiratory therapy that Elonn required daily. She was blessed by that community support and made many friends. Elonn frequently expressed appreciation for organ donors and their families and the life changing gifts they provide.

A memorial service is planned late Spring, 2022. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared

at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com