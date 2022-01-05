SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

Elonn Harman

61d60d561a90f875b5e20764.jpg
Published January 05, 2022 03:51 PM
Share

Elonn Kay Harman, 71, of Rochester, passed away Saturday November 27, 2021, at her home. She was  born November 2, 1950, in Red Wing, Minnesota to Donald and Jean (Benrud) Windhorst. She grew up  in Zumbrota and graduated from Zumbrota High School in 1969. On December 5, 1980, she was united in marriage to Thomas Harman in Zumbrota.

Elonn and her husband enjoyed entertaining guests in their home. In 1989, she and Dr. Harman hosted  a Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser at their home with celebrity Chef Charlie Trotter of Chicago and five of his  restaurant staff. Elonn had a double lung transplantation in 2008 which enabled her to live the  remainder of her life free of 6 hours daily respiratory therapy and was blessed with healthy lungs. Later  in life, Elonn took immense pleasure in beading, making artistic, elegant, unique necklaces.

Elonn is survived by her husband, Dr. Thomas Harman; siblings, Dale Windhorst, Chippewa Falls, WI, his  wife Mary and their sons, Cole, and Shaun; her sister Ms. Adene Windhorst of Aptos, California, and  Elonn’s stepchildren, Jennifer Jill Harman, and Eric Thomas Harman. She was preceded in death by her  parents.

A special thanks goes out to all the volunteers in the Zumbrota area that assisted over the years with  the manual respiratory therapy that Elonn required daily. She was blessed by that community support  and made many friends. Elonn frequently expressed appreciation for organ donors and their families  and the life changing gifts they provide.

A memorial service is planned late Spring, 2022. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared

at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

Modulist Image

Most Recent
Doreen Kerrigan
January 05, 2022 04:33 PM
Screen Shot 2022-01-05 at 3.16.01 PM.png
Gerald "Jerry" Dubin
January 05, 2022 03:23 PM
Lynn Cliff
January 05, 2022 12:36 PM
Thomas M Duerre
January 05, 2022 09:42 AM
Dorothy Greseth
January 04, 2022 04:18 PM
61d49bd78101173a98d117cd.jpg
Ramona (Radermacher) Digre
January 04, 2022 03:12 PM