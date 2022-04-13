Elva L. McFarlin, age 96, a longtime resident of Rochester, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester.

Elva was born November 9, 1925 in Calmar, Iowa the daughter of Louis and Josephine (Wangsness) Schemmel. She married Robert McFarlin on May 4, 1946 at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. Elva worked as a desk attendant for Mayo Clinic for many years. She was a member of Zumbro Lutheran Church, Rochester Rebekah Lodge #10, Zumbro Senior Fellowship, Rochester Senior Citizens and Telephone Pioneers.

Elva dearly loved her family and cherished her time spent with them.

She is survived by two daughters, Susanne (Larry) Koppin of Eloy, AZ and Patricia (Lawrence) Johnson of Coon Rapids, MN; grandsons, Benjamin (Jenni) Johnson and Eric (Linda) Koppin. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother and two sisters.

Private graveside services will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester. Memorials may be directed to Zumbro Lutheran Church, Samaritan Bethany Foundation, Mayo Clinic Hospice or Rochester Meals on Wheels. Cards may be sent in care of the Elva McFarlin family to Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the McFarlin family;