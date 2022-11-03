Elwyn Mensink

Elwyn Keith Mensink, 91 of Preston MN died at Spring Valley Estates Memory Care on October 31, 2022.

Elwyn was born September 18, 1931 in Fillmore County to Earl and Eva (Termaat) Mensink and grew up in the Greenleafton area. He attended Flying Cloud Country School and graduated from Preston High School in 1949.

He served his country 1952-1954 in the Army in France during the Korean War. He married Eileen Kurdelmeier on November 27, 1954 at the Greenleafton Reformed Church. Elwyn and Eileen moved to the family farm where they were dairy farmers with son, Neil joining them in 1982. Elwyn fully retired from farming in 2017. Elwyn was also a sales representative for Archer Petroleum for 50 years.

Elwyn was an avid fast pitch softball player, playing third base, left field and pitcher starting at the age of 13. He was best known for his sidewinder pitching in which he was inducted into the MN Softball Hall of Fame on October 30, 2021. He loved the game and was happy to discuss and encourage others in the sport including his children and grandchildren.

Elwyn served on the Fillmore County Fair Board for 20 years, served in the Greenleafton church as a deacon, Sunday school superintendent and Brotherhood Treasurer and was a member of the Preston American Legion.

Elwyn will be missed by his wife of almost 68 years, Eileen; children Martha(Carroll) Oskvig of Milford, IA, Neil (Sally Gibson) of Preston, Carla (Mike) Ridderhoff of Edgewood, WA, Karen (Richard) Winter of Preston, and Paul (Tammy) of Rosemount; 14 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren and 7 step-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Roelofs; brother, Loyal(Alayna); sister-in-laws, Cleo Mensink, Caroline Mensink and Charlene Mensink.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Wendell, Royce and Lyall, brother-in-law, Lowell Roelofs and 2 infant grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at the Greenleafton Reformed Church of rural Preston on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Family visitation will be at the church 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 2:30. Family burial with military honors will be held at the Greenleafton Cemetery following a time of fellowship. Memorial donations are preferred to Greenleafton Reformed Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.