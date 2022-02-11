Em Yennie, age 74, of Mazeppa, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until 7:00pm on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home in West Concord. A memorial service will follow at 7:00pm that evening.

Em Lee Yennie, the daughter of John H. and Edith A. (Dawson) Cornwell, was born on October 3, 1947, in Owatonna. She grew up in West Concord and graduated from West Concord High School in 1965. She was united in marriage to Danny Jo Yennie at her parents’ home in West Concord. They lived in Dodge Center, Lake City and Mantorville where she farmed. Em also worked off the farm at Energy Economics, Waters Instruments, Celestica and at Images on Metal where she retired. After her husband died, she moved to Mazeppa in 2003. She enjoyed her animals, reading, words search puzzles and doing laundry. She loved her family and spending time with them. She would travel as far as Missouri just to visit relatives. Everyone that knew her loved her so much.

She is survived by her daughter Shelley Lynn Yennie Voeltz of Mazeppa; grandchildren, Brittany (and Eric) Yennie-Richter of Mazeppa, Nicole (and Alex) Drake of Oronoco, Daniel Yennie of Mazeppa, Nicole (and Tylor) Voeltz of Mazeppa, Kelsey Voeltz of Pine Island; great grandchildren Azrael, Trinity, Brooklyn, Brody, Rylan, and Quintin. She is also survived by her sister Joan Nott of West Concord and nephew Kari (and Marge) Cornwell of Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Danny Yennie, son David Allen Yennie, brother Ronald Cornwell, great grandson Ezekiel David Drake and nephews Dan and Douglas Nott.