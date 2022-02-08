Emerson Jon Kukukzke

Emerson Jon Kukuzke passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents, Jason and Amanda Kukuzke, on February 1, 2022. Emerson Jon was born on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 6:44 a.m. at the Methodist Hospital, Rochester, Minnesota and passed at 9:30pm the same day in Saint Mary’s NICU. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 oz and was 20 and ¾ inches long.

During his short life, Emerson received lots of hand holding, cuddles and was told “Emerson, you are so, so loved” uncountable times. The support and compassion from the Mayo Clinic OB team and Saint Mary’s NICU staff was greatly appreciated as our son fought hard to stay with us. He touched the lives of the many caregivers who saw what a strong fighter he was and how much love surrounded him.

Emerson is deeply loved by his mommy and daddy – Jason and Amanda Kukuzke of Stewarville, his grandparents – Alice(Doug) Stomberg of Winona,MN; Steve(Mary Nash-Smith) Lundberg of Rochester; Mike(Lisa) Kukuzke of St. Michaels,MN; Kriss(Pat) Malone of Stewartville, great-grandmothers – Charlene Kukuzke of Albert Lea,MN and Margaret Ylvisaker of Rochester and special family grandmother – Jeannette McNee of Pine Island,MN; his aunts and uncles, his cousins and many more that were looking forward to meeting him. Emerson will remain his parents’ “Precious Baby Boy” and they will hold him again in heaven one day. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in the memory of Emerson Jon Kukuzke to Mayo Clinic NICU (Neo-natal intensice care unit). Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H in Stewartville. Condolences are welcome at www. griffin-gray.com