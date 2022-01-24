Emery Fick

Emery Lawrence Fick, 86, was born in Lake City, MN on September 13, 1935, to Lawrence and Harriet (Hoeft) Fick. He married Vicky Schumacher, on September 15, 1962. They had five children: Connie, Kristi, Jim, Jason (died in infancy) and Kendra.

Emery served as Sergeant in the Army Reserves from 1957-1963. He was the supervisor on the Gilford Township Board for 9 years, an active member of the Wabasha County Cattlemen’s Association where he served as secretary and president. He was also a member of the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association and served as district chairman for four years. In 2003, he received the Minnesota State Cattleman-of-the-Year Award. He was a lifetime member of the Lake City Sportsman’s Club and the Lake City American Legion Post 110, serving as Commander for 18 years.

Emery was a farmer through and through. He milked cows, raised beef cattle and grew crops his entire life. Springtime would find him tilling the soil and planting seeds, summertime he baled hay and prayed for timely rain and in the fall, he reaped what he sowed. He continued to farm through the 2021 harvest season when he drove the combine for the last time.

Survivors include his wife, Vicky; children: Connie Fick (Dan Weber), Eau Claire, WI; Kristi (Russ) Huls, Cold Spring, MN; Jim (Lea) Fick, Lake City; and Kendra (Brian) Veronen, Lake City. 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. Siblings: Jerry Fick, Diane Siems–Lemke, several sisters and brothers–in-law and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Jason; sister, Mary Lamb; in-laws: Red Siems, Jerry Jones, Dick Lemke, Arlene Fick and Karen Schumacher.

Visitation is Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church and again one hour before the service. Funeral service is Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lake City, with Pastor Dan Reich officiating. Military Rites by the Lake City American Legion Post #110 & Lake City VFW Post #8729. Memorials preferred.

Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com