Emily Elizabeth Daly, 37, of Rochester, Minnesota died suddenly of natural causes on Thursday, June 29th, 2023.

Emily was born on August 29th, 1985, in Rochester, MN to Richard and Karen (Franzwa) Daly. She graduated from Lourdes High School and Mankato State University. Emily recently moved back to Rochester, MN after living and working in Shakopee, MN.

Emily lived life to the fullest. She cherished spending time with family and friends and her two bulldogs, Milo and Finley. She loved boating on Lake Pepin and cheering on the Minnesota Vikings and LA Lakers.

Emily is survived by her parents, Richard and Karen Daly of Rochester, MN; brothers, Paul Daly and William (Ashley) Daly, and her beloved niece Maren. She was proceeded in death by her grandparents and several Aunts and Uncles.

The memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20th, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral home with Rev. Thomas Loomis officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 20th, 2023. Food and refreshments to follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.