Enid A. Sursely, 99, of Stewartville, MN passed away on Tuesday (July 12, 2022) of natural causes, at Seasons Hospice in Rochester, MN.

Enid Ann Illian was born on January 16, 1923 near Valley Falls, KS to Edmund and Ada (Elkinton) Illian. She grew up on the family farm in rural Lawrence, KS, attended country school and graduated from Dennis High School 1941. She enlisted into the US Navy serving in the WAVES during WW II. Following her discharge she attended and graduated from Arizona State University where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree as a medical technologist. Her first job was at Mt. Edgecombe Hospital in Sitka, Alaska where she met her future husband Francis “Frank” M. Sursely. They were married on July 25, 1952 in Bentonville, AR. The couple lived in Frazee, MN, Rochester, MN and Decorah, IA before moving to Alaska, where they lived in Anchorage and Seward. They moved to Rochester in 1963 where they began raising their family and then to Stewartville in 1988 where they continued to make their home. Enid was a homemaker and Frank was a bakery shop owner and owned and operated a restaurant equipment sales business. Mr. Sursely died on August 7, 1991.

Enid was a past member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Rochester and a longtime member of St. Bernards Catholic Church in Stewartville where she enjoyed being part of a bible study group. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing many of her children’s clothes when they were young and also quilted and did other handiwork. She enjoyed gardening and watching the Twins and golf on TV. Enid loved time spent with her large family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include 2 sons and 5 daughters - Jeff Sursely of Kalispell, MT and Tim(Wendy) Sursely of Rochester; Patricia (Jim) Gibson of Ft. Worth, TX; Margaret Sursely and Marian Sursely both of Rochester; Erin (Roberto) Sursely-Padilla of Rochester and Mary Rich of Bergen, NY. Enid had 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, daughter Elaine Staloch, an infant daughter and 2 brothers –Neil Illian and Dan Illian.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 12 to 1:30 PM on Saturday (September 17, 2022) at St. Bernards Catholic Church fellowship hall. A prayer service will be held at 1:45 P.M. before burial and a committal service at the church cemetery. The family suggests donations to the SW Indian Foundation in Enid’s memory. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville, MN. On-line condolences and memories of Enid are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com