Eric A. Durst

Eric Alan Durst, age 56, of Rochester passed away peacefully on July 30, 2023 at St. Marys Hospital.

Eric was born September 1, 1966 in Minneapolis. He grew up in Stewartville and Rochester, graduating from Mayo High School. Eric worked in the community with supported employment through PossAbilities of Southern Minnesota.

Eric enjoyed life and shared a love of horses with his dad and sister, he was truly a lover of all animals. Eric was a break dancer with an amazing moonwalk, a lover of music; especially Queen and Michael Jackson. He enjoyed fast cars, Star Wars, Dukes of Hazard and fishing. Eric was a proud Special Olympic athlete with medals in swimming, track & field and bowling.

Eric was a caring big brother and a loving soul that built lifelong relationships with the people that supported him at home and work. Eric’s final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

Eric is survived by his parents, Mavis & Gerald Williams of Eyota; sister Cynthia (Keith) Fallon of Harmony; along withnieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Eric was preceded in death by his biological father, Larry Durst; Grandparents, John and Evelyn Hisey, Donald and Ann Durst.

Eric’s family wishes to express gratitude to the incredibly devoted and loving caregivers of REM River Bluffs and PossAbilities of Southern Minnesota, who are Eric’s extended family.

A memorial will be held at 3pm Tuesday August 8th at PossAbilities of Southern Minnesota 1808 3rd Avenue SE, Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Eric to PossAbilities of Southern Minnesota or Special Olympics Minnesota.