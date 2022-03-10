Eric Hildebrandt

Eric John Hildebrandt, 56, of Red Wing, passed away with his loved ones by his side after a 10-month battle with a stage four glioblastoma on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Long-Term Care Center at Northfield Hospital in Northfield. He was born July 27, 1965 in Faribault to Wallace and Doris (Ganske) Hildebrandt. He graduated from Kenyon High School and went on to attend Austin Vo-Tech where he earned a degree in Diesel Mechanics. He started working at Plainview Implement and later went on to Larson Tractor and Implement, now known as MN AG Group, where he worked for 31 years. On January 25, 1991 he married Laurie Schmidt at St. John’s UCC in Nerstrand and they made their home in Red Wing. He was a member of New River Assembly of God and taught Wednesday Night Kid’s Club. He was also a Cub Scout Leader for pack 32. He loved to stay busy working and spending time with his family. He was a giving, kind and compassionate person to the end. Eric is survived by his wife, Laurie Hildebrandt of Red Wing; sons, Paul of Red Wing and Jordan (Karissa) of Lakeville; mother, Doris Hildebrandt of Kenyon; brother, Kevin (Renee) Hildebrandt of Kenyon; 5 sisters, Kim (Julie) Hildebrandt of Faribault, Lori Hildebrandt of Faribault, Lisa (Tim) Smith of Glidden, Iowa, Beth Manges of Albert Lea, and Jill (Ed) Becker of Dundas; 12 nieces and nephews and 1 great nephew; father-in-law, Rodney (Carol) Schmidt of Red Wing; mother-in-law, Joanne Hamberg of Mondovi, Wis., and sister-in-law, Lisa Schmidt of Red Wing. He is preceded in death by his father, Wallace Hildebrandt; nephew, Aaron Schuster; father-in-law, Jerry Hamberg and brother-in-law, Ray Manges. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at New River Assembly of God Church in Red Wing with Rev. Tom Johnson officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com