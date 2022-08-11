Erica (Gerlesberger) Vincent, 79, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on April 23, 2022. The last year of Erica’s life was spent under the amazing care of the staff at Cottagewood Senior Communities and Seasons Hospice of Rochester.

Erica was born on December 30, 1942 in Munich, Germany. She went to school through eighth grade and then went to finishing school to become a putzfrau (cleaning lady). She worked in this role on and off until she immigrated to the United States. Erica and her military husband, traveled to the US in 1968 and she lived in several states before making Rochester, MN her home in 1982.

To support her family, Erica continued to work as a cleaning lady, and was employed by Textile Care, Kahler Hotel, and Bilotti’s Pizzeria. She found the most joy in helping care for the children of her friends and family. A family friend who received her help shares: “Grandma Erica was a godsend! She had her ways, but she would clean, do laundry, cook, and take care of children. Coming home to that after a fourteen-hour day was priceless! She was truly a remarkable woman. She hated the rules, the word “no”, and I loved her for that!”

Erica was a free spirit. She loved her coffee and cigarettes all day long. Her grandchildren gave her the nickname “Grandma-smoke-a lot” AKA “G-smoke” which she embraced and was how she was known by many. She loved playing bingo, going to the casino, and watching her local grandsons play a variety of sports. Erica loved cooking traditional German food and introducing her heritage to the younger generation. Through the years, she kept in touch with her good friend Gisela Moodie (from Germany) and the two would speak in German, sharing recent activities and remembering past times.

Erica is survived by her three children, Pete (Michelle) Gerlesberger, Jaqueline (Michael) Brown, John (Val) Pastor; five grandchildren, Tim (Melissa) Gerlesberger, Ben (Shelby) Gerlesberger, Alex Pastor, Jared Brown and Kyra Brown; and three great grandchildren Liam Gerlesberger, Eli Gerlesberger and Brynlee Gerlesberger. She is preceded in death by her son, James Pastor and grandson, Dylan Pastor.

A celebration of life will be held from 11:00am – 2:00pm on Saturday, August 20 at the VFW (2775 43rd St NW, Rochester, MN 55901). Please join the family in celebrating her life with smiles and laughter.

Memorials are preferred to the family or to the Cottagewood Senior Communities.

Erica’s family would like to thank the Cottagewood Senior Communities and Seasons Hospice staff for their exceptional care.