Erik Gordon

Erik Isaac (Gordo) Gordon passed away far, far too soon on Wednesday June 29th, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born March 26th, 1984, to Michael and Carel (Surdykowski) Gordon. He was a beloved father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He grew up in rural Kasson, graduating from Kasson-Mantorville High School in 2002. On September 14th, 2013, he married the love of his life, Bridget Kruger. On June 12th 2016, they proudly welcomed their twins, Aaron and Emma. He was an amazing and dedicated father, truly treasuring time with his family above all else.

Gordo found his passions at a young age, hockey, golf, and music. He played hockey through childhood and was a member of the inaugural Dodge County Wildcat hockey team in high school. He then played junior league hockey for the Rochester Ice Hawks. He had just completed his 20th season of Men’s League hockey in Kasson. He was the team captain and his teammates affectionately called him “Coach Bebe”. He was a role model on and off the ice. When hockey season ended, Gordo went straight to the golf course, where was known for his long drives, love of the game, and witty banter. He was often called upon to complete the ultimate 4-man team for competitive tournaments, winning several with his teammates. When not on the ice or the course, Gordo loved cheering for the Minnesota Wild and Manchester City Football Club. He also enjoyed playing the drums and guitar, not only teaching himself to play both, but also forming a band in high school.

After playing for the Ice Hawks, Gordo worked his way through college at Hardware Hank in Kasson, Dodge County 4 Seasons Arena and the Zumbro Valley Golf Course. In 2012, he graduated from the Minnesota School of Business with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. He soon began a career he loved at Commercial Water Distributing in Zumbrota and was still employed there as an inventory analyst at the time of his passing. He meticulously ran inventory operations and was known as the grill master at their team gatherings.

He had more loved ones and friends than any inventory analyst could ever count.

Erik is survived by his loving wife, Bridget; twins, Aaron and Emma; dog, Remy; his parents, Michael & Carel Gordon (Kasson); 2 sisters, Heather (Michael) Miller (Kasson), Carissa (Michael) Rozinka (Portland, OR); grandmother, Joan Surdykowski (Poughkeepsie, NY); and nieces, Amber & Sara Miller (Kasson). He was also a beloved member of the Kruger Family, and will be deeply missed by Wayne & Becky Scherbring (Mantorville), Jay & Jude Kruger (Kasson), Dustin, Ann, Bella, & Sam Kruger (Kasson), Brant, Cassie, Henry, & Lucy Kruger (Kasson). He is also survived by countless other loved one, friends, and teammates. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Carl & Betty Gordon and maternal grandfather Edward Surdykowski.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Community Celebration Church, 27337 County Hwy 34 Kasson, MN and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Community Celebration Church. Interment will be in Evergreen cemetery in Mantorville, MN.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507)634-6510. Blessed be his memory.