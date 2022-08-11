Erna T. Tart

Erna Tabor Tart, age 95, of rural Spring Valley, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Spring Valley Care Center in Spring Valley, MN.

Erna Tabor Tart was born December 11, 1926, in Spring Valley, MN, the daughter of Elmer and Erna (Tabor) Pretsch. On October 7, 1950, she married Elton Tart in Spring Valley, MN. To this union 6 children were born; Rich, Ralph, Dave, Barb, Dan, and Bob.

Erna attended St. Ignatius Catholic Church and was a member of the Altar Society. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. She lived for get-togethers with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Erna is survived by her children Rich (Carol) Tart, Ralph (Julie) Tart, Dave (Kathy) Tart, Barb (Steve) Koebke, Dan (Dawn) Tart and Bob (Stacy) Tart. Grandchildren Tony (Samantha) Tart, Kristine (Casey) Nevala, Kenzie (Josh) Skare, Lizzie Tart, Kevin (Julie Broadwater) Tart, Michelle Nielsen, Brian Tart, Cody (Missi) Koebke, Blake (Amanda) Koebke, Brady Tart, Brandon Tart, Chelsey (Brett) Wilson, William Tart, Brittney (Caleb) Nolta, and Dyllon Tart. 19 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elton, parents, 2 sisters and 3 brothers-in-law.

Funeral Mass for Erna will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Spring Valley with Father Marreddy Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16 at Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley and will continue for 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com