Ernest Edward Cutting

On March 26, 2023, Ernest Edwin Cutting died surrounded by family at home in Minneapolis. He was 81 years old. Ernie is survived by his wife, Beth Adrian Johnson Cutting; their children, Clyde, Andrea and Randall Cutting, all of Minneapolis; granddaughters Hazel, Skye, Birka, and Kirra; siblings Todd, Robert, Rebecca, Vanessa and Craig and their spouses and children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Albert Cutting and Doris Emily [Whitcomb] Cutting of Portland, Oregon. A memorial service for Ernie is scheduled for 10:30am on Saturday, April 29, at Macalester Plymouth United Church, St. Paul. Bradshaw | 612-724-3621 | Bradshawfuneral.com