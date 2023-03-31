99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

Ernest Edward Cutting

6426f82176791b10f098cea0.jpg
Published March 31, 2023 at 11:13 AM

On March 26, 2023, Ernest Edwin Cutting died surrounded by family at home in Minneapolis.  He was 81 years old. Ernie is survived by his wife, Beth Adrian Johnson Cutting; their  children, Clyde, Andrea and Randall Cutting, all of Minneapolis; granddaughters Hazel, Skye,  Birka, and Kirra; siblings Todd, Robert, Rebecca, Vanessa and Craig and their spouses and  children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Albert Cutting and Doris Emily  [Whitcomb] Cutting of Portland, Oregon. A memorial service for Ernie is scheduled for 10:30am  on Saturday, April 29, at Macalester Plymouth United Church, St. Paul. Bradshaw | 612-724-3621 | Bradshawfuneral.com

Modulist Image