Ernie Norton

Ernest “Ernie” Patrick Norton, 61, of Plainview, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Friday, June 10, 2022, after a courageous 1.5 year battle with cancer.

Ernie was born November 20, 1960, to William and Anita (Klein) Norton. Ernie grew up on the family farm in the Conception area (Kellogg). After graduating from Plainview High School in 1979, he went on to marry his best friend Sharon Ellringer, of Plainview, on August 2, 1980. Shortly after marrying, Ernie and Sharon bought a dairy farm just outside of Plainview where they have lived happily together ever since. Ernie and Sharon share 4 wonderful children, Wyatt (Heidi) of Elgin, Tyler (Cadee) of Plainview, Kaitlin (Dirk) Borgus of Plainview, Brady of Plainview; 9 grandchildren, Shea, Quin, Avry, Brooklyn, Blakely, Jaxson, Rogan, Ainslee and Harper.

Ernie is preceded in death by his mother, father, mother-in-law Frances, father-in-law Kenneth, and lifelong friend Rick Wolf. Ernie is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren; 7 siblings, Linda (John) Wallerich, Diane (Greg) Speedling, Sharon (Rick) Fricker, Brian (Sandy), Jeff (Sherri), Gerard (Kim), and Dave (Suzette); Sister-in-laws, Barb (Tom) Heaser, Kris (Brad) Polivany; Brother-in-laws Lenny Ellringer, Ken Ellringer and Mike (Jyll) Buringa.

Ernie spent his days farming with his family, coffee with the Wolf and Doane boys, and daily lunch with his brothers. He spent his spare time with his family and friends, which included boating on Sundays in the summer, snowmobiling in the winter, and Sunday suppers with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was also a member of the Wabasha Driftskippers and served as President for some time up until his diagnosis. He was on the board of directors for Plainview Milk Products for 12 years, where he also served as President for some time. He also enjoyed custom baling for area farmers. His smile was contagious, and his work ethic was admired. He was a jack of all trades. His love for the land and his family and friends is his legacy left behind. He was always there when called upon, he was one of the greatest, and will be dearly missed by all.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. of Wednesday, June 15th, at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Plainview, and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service on Thursday, June 16th, also at St. Joachim. Msgr. Thomas Melvin will be officiating the service. A luncheon will follow in the church basement. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Saint Joachim cemetery fund.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting with the arrangements.