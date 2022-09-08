Ervin Lawrence Arendt

Ervin was born July 20, 1929 in Red Wing, MN to Peter and Susan (Miller) Arendt. Ervin was the youngest of 14 children. He grew up in rural Bellchester, MN, attended country school and then proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Stuttgard, Germany. After discharge, Ervin married Mary Ellen Manahan at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chatfield, MN. They settled briefly in Mazeppa, MN before moving to Rochester, MN where they raised their 4 children. Ervin and Mary Ellen were proud members of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Ervin spent most of his working career employed at Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI), retiring in 1994.

In his leisure time, Erv enjoyed bowling, gardening, card playing and wood working. He also enjoyed casino visits and Sunday breakfast outings. He was a long-time member of American Legion Post 588, in Mazeppa, MN. He had the privilege of visiting Washington, D.C. on the Honor Flight.

Erv is survived by his loving wife Mary Ellen of Rochester, daughters Peggy Stebbins and Cheryl Hanenberger, both of Rochester, sons Joe (Bonnie) Arendt of Rochester and Chris of Tampa, FL; grandchildren Eric Stebbins, Jason (Sara) Stebbins, Krista (Ben Storing) Teske, Tim (Tia) Hanenberger, Dalton (Qwyn Costa) Hanenberger, Brennan (Sarah) Arendt, Cate (Dylan Livingston) Arendt, Anna Arendt; great-grandchildren Nick (Kaity) Stebbins, Logan Stebbins, Ellie Stebbins, Hayden Teske, Harper Storing, Hudson Storing; sister-in-law Marjorie Manahan. Ervin is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, sons-in-law Larry Stebbins and Donald Hanenberger and great-granddaughter Samantha Stebbins.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday September 12th, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church with Fr. Russ Scepaniak officiating. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Chatfield, MN

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.