Ervin Reinecke, 91, of Eyota, passed away early Saturday morning, June 11, 2022, at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield.

Ervin Edward Reinecke was born February 18, 1931, to Edward and Luena (Bierbaum) Reinecke. He attended District 44 school and graduated from Eyota High School in 1949. On June 5, 1951, he married his high school sweetheart Arlene Bush at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. In March of 1952 he was drafted into the US Army and served in Korea until October 1953. Upon his return he attended Ag School and then returned to the family farm. Ervin and Arlene farmed together north of Eyota and in 1988, they moved into Eyota. Ervin continued to actively farm until 2012 when he was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Then for many years he continued daily visits to supervise and just see what was happening.

Ervin’s proudest accomplishment and joy next to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was passing his love of farming on to his son and grandson. A long day on the tractor or combine was never work to him. He enjoyed giving driving lessons to the grand and great grandchildren in his farm pickup on the gravel roads and talking farming. Ervin was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and served on the church council.

Ervin is survived by daughters, Linda Nigon, and Gail Reinecke and son, Warren (Kelly) Reinecke all of Eyota; grandchildren, Eric (Krista), Bridget (Brandon), and Samuel; great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Mason and Mitchel; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray and Judy Bush. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Arlene in 2018, and sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Marlow Behnken.

The memorial service for Ervin will be at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 12975 Cty Rd 9, Eyota with Pastor Jean Boese officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service in St. Paul’s Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church.

The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice, Arbor Garden Place and Chosen Valley Care Center for the wonderful care given to Ervin.

Memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ or Seasons Hospice.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com